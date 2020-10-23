LMPD: Woman, 18, commits suicide as officers try to serve arrest warrant

An 18-year-old woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Louisville, Ky., residence Friday as authorities were trying to serve an arrest warrant for an assault, authorities said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said its officers and the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve the warrant just before 3 p.m.

"As they knocked and announced their presence a single gunshot was heard from within the residence," the department said.

No officer or marshals discharged their weapons, it said. The woman was found dead inside the home from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

There were people inside the home, but it was not clear how many.

The department initially said the warrant was for a homicide but made the correction in a news conference after the incident. The assault warrant was related to a shooting that occurred in August involving a Lyft driver, a police spokesperson said during a Friday evening news conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The identity of the woman was not released. Despite police statements, some on social media claimed a Black woman was fatally shot by police, which authorities have denied.

"Unfortunately sometimes misinformation gets out there and that's exactly where we're here tonight," the police spokesperson said.