Live Updates: Zeta nearing northern Gulf Coast, life threatening storm surge expected

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, prompting both hurricane and storm surge warnings.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are under hurricane warnings, including metropolitan New Orleans.

As of 10.p.m. CDT the storm was located about 390 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday within the hurricane warning area between Morgan City, La., and the Mississippi, Alabama border. Flash flooding and heavy rainfall are also expected.

