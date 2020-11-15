Live Updates: Moderna coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, company reports

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, welcomed the "really important milestone" but said having similar results from two different companies is what's most reassuring.

"That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives," Hoge told The Associated Press.

"It won't be Moderna alone that solves this problem. It's going to require many vaccines" to meet the global demand, he added.

Virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S.

At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus, although an Election Day link is unclear at this time, according to reports.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was sidelined from Sunday’s historic Crew Dragon launch at Kennedy Space Center by COVID-19.

Follow below for updates on the coronavirus. Mobile users click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.