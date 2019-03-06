Expand / Collapse search
Lightning briefly knocks out power at Los Angeles International Airport, forces plane to return

Amy Lieu
Lightning on Tuesday night caused a power outage at Los Angeles International Airport and forced a plane to return to the airport after being struck by lightning, officials said.

A lightning strike caused a brief power outage at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday night, and a plan struck by lightning after takeoff from the airport was forced to return, airport officials said.

Delta Flight 2432, bound for Seattle, landed safely at 8:08 p.m. local time, the officials said.

POSSIBLE LIGHTNING STRIKE SENDS NY-BOUND JETBLUE AIRLINER BACK TO LA

No emergency was declared and no injuries were reported, an airport official told FOX 11 Los Angeles. The flight turned back out of caution, authorities said, according to Patch Los Angeles.

Passengers later boarded a different plane, Delta told Los Angeles's KNBC-TV.

The power outage affected the airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal as well as Terminals 5 and 6, the report said.

Tuesday night's incident marked the third time in a month that a jet leaving LAX was struck by lightning, Patch Los Angeles reported.

Two planes were struck by lightning in a single day at the end of January, the report said.

