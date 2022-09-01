Ku Klux Klan plaque mounted on West Point's campus, congressional commission finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report released by the Naming Commission shows a Ku Klux Klan plaque displayed on U.S. Military Academy's West Point campus, as the congressional commission asks the Defense secretary to review department assets highlighting the Confederacy.

The Naming Commission visited both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy to confirm a previously-provided list of Confederate-related assets on the premises. The report highlighted a mounted marker at West Point with the words "Ku Klux Klan" engraved below a figure of a hooded individual.

"Among many other symbols, the triptych also includes individuals who were instrumental in shaping principal events of that time, and symbols like the ‘Tree of Life’ that depict how our nation has flourished despite its tragedies. The artwork was originally dedicated to West Point graduates who served in World War II and Korea," the U.S. Military Academy said in a statement.

The plaque is currently displayed at the entrance of Bartlett Hall, the academy's science center.

The Naming Commission stated that assets such as the plaque mentioned have "clear ties to the Confederacy." As a result, commission members are said to have "worked closely with leaders and historians" to deduce whether such assets fall within the commission's scope of relocation, removal and renaming.

Commission members were able to engage with "senior leaders and other stakeholders" for additional feedback on renaming the assets, according to the report.

"The U.S. Military Academy has received the Naming Commission’s Part II Report. We are reviewing the recommendations and will collaborate with the Department of the Army to implement changes, once approved. West Point’s mission is to develop leaders of character who internalize Army Values, the ideals of Duty, Honor, Country, and the Army Ethic. As a values-based institution, we are fully committed to creating a climate where everyone is treated with dignity and respect," the academy said in a statement.

The report recommends that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "authorize the Secretary of the Army to commence the modification, relocation, removal or renaming process" of Confederate-related assets at the academy using criteria the commission developed in 2021.

The Naming Commission states that the commission agreed the KKK plaque fell within its remit due to the elements it contains, including commemorations of individuals who willingly served in the Confederate army.

"The commission believes these markers should be modified to remove the names and images from the panels that specifically commemorate individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederacy," the report reads.

The Department of Defense has until 2024 to remove "all names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate" the Confederacy included in the report. The report states the Defense secretary will establish a commission related to said tasks.