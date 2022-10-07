Kentucky woman's body found in creek, identified as missing flood victim

A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said.

Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.

"The water overcame them in the house so quickly they just couldn’t react and it swept both of them away, house and all," Epperson has said previously.

Another Breathitt County woman, Nancy Baker, 60, remains missing.

A full recovery from the devastating floods is expected to take years in the hardest-hit areas.