Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky deputy shot and killed during a traffic stop

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after fleeing in KY

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by someone who fled before being taken into custody, officials said.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was shot Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Georgetown just before 5 p.m., and the shooter fled, Sheriff Tony Hampton said at a news conference.

Someone called in to report that a deputy had been shot, and responders arrived relatively quickly, Hampton said. The suspect was in custody, but Hampton said he didn't know anything about the suspect. He did not know why the vehicle was pulled over.

CLEVELAND MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF WOMAN WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT WHILE WALKING HER DOG

Kentucky Fox News graphic

A suspect was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky.

Conley was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. A state police team is investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff's office, officials said.

"This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conley, who had been with the sheriff's office for four years and served in the U.S. Army for eight years before that, took his job seriously, Hampton said. Survivors include his wife and small children.

"He was just a go-getter and he loved his job, and it’s a shame that it got cut short because he loved this job so much and he was so good at it," Hampton said.