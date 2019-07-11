New Jersey judge who asked woman about closing her legs to prevent rape is ‘remorseful,’ lawyer says

A New Jersey judge who asked an alleged rape victim if she tried closing her legs to prevent a sexual assault is "remorseful," his lawyer said before the state Supreme Court Tuesday.

Judge John Russo Jr. appeared before the Supreme Court Tuesday for a disciplinary hearing over his comments and other alleged misconduct.

The woman appeared before Russo in 2016. She was seeking a restraining order against a man she claimed had raped her. According to a transcript of the exchange, when the woman described the alleged rape, Russo asked: "Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?"

When the woman suggested running, Russo continued, "Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?" Russo also made joking comments to staffers about the exchange after the woman had left the courtroom, according to an ethics committee report. He has said previously that he was seeking more information from that woman and wasn’t trying to humiliate her.

MAN ALLEGEDLY KNOCKED OUT 73-YEAR-OLD WOMAN’S TEETH DURING ATTEMPTED RAPE IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

Russo was put on administrative leave in 2017 and reassigned to a different county court in December. In April, the ethics committee called his conduct "discourteous and inappropriate" and recommended he be suspended for three months without pay.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His lawyer, Amelia Carolla, told the justices that Russo has "learned his lesson" and he "will not do this again." The Supreme Court will issue a final determination.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.