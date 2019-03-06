Judge calls SC man who kidnapped 4-year-old girl 'a sorry excuse for a human being' after imposing 3 life terms

A South Carolina judge sentenced a man who kidnapped and sexually abused a 4-year-old girl after attacking her mother to life in prison, slamming him as a “sorry excuse for a human.”

U.S. District Court Judge David Norton of Charleston imposed the sentence on 38-year-old Thomas Lawton Evans Jr. on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to share his disgust with what he called the single worst offense he'd seen in a career spanning nearly 30 years, WBTW reported.

“He’s a sorry excuse for a human being, get him out of here,” Norton ordered.

Evans will face three consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12.

According to federal prosecutors, Evans followed Brittany Todd into her Johns Island home on Feb. 13, 2018, where he “brutally assaulted” her resulting in severe injuries.

During the attack, Todd managed to instruct her daughter, Heidi, to run.

The young girl hid in an upstairs bedroom with her 2-year-old brother but was taken by Evans and placed in the trunk of his car.

Officials say he drove through South Carolina and Georgia until he reached Alabama, where he was confronted by Riverside Police. Police managed to separate the girl from Evans but not before he sexually assaulted her.

He took off, prompting a police chase but was eventually arrested later that day in Jackson, Miss.

“Thomas Evans’ attack on this family was a random, evil act,” U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said. “But it would be the last random act in the story.