Jerry Sandusky will continue to seek new trial, files notice of appeal to higher court

Jerry Sandusky's attorney filed notice that he'll take his quest for a new trial to a higher level court.

Last month, the trial judge rejected arguments that defense attorneys didn't have enough time to prepare for the three-week trial at which the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted on 45 child sex abuse charges.

Cleland had also rejected post-sentencing motions regarding jury instructions, hearsay testimony and a comment by the prosecution during closing arguments that referred to the fact that Sandusky, who did not testify at trial, gave media interviews after he was arrested in November 2011.

In documents filed this week in Centre County Common Pleas Court and released Thursday, defense attorney Joseph Amendola didn't explain the issues he plans to raise in his Superior Court appeal.

A phone call and email seeking comment was left for Amendola.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence for the sexual abuse of 10 boys, including violent attacks inside Penn State athletics facilities. He maintains his innocence.