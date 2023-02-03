Expand / Collapse search
Jared Bridegan: Prosecutors reveal new detail in Florida dad's murder

Bridegan's ex-wife and her husband remain suspects in the Jacksonville Beach killing, law enforcement source says

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
The man arrested for the slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his toddler daughter had been plotting the murder with at least one accomplice for at least six weeks, a new court document revealed.

Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of murder in the second degree with a weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact and child abuse for the Feb. 16, 2022, execution in north Florida.

Melissa Nelson, State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial District, announced the major break in the case at a press conference. 

"We know that Tenon did not act alone," she said. Her office formally filed the charging document against him on Feb. 1.

MAJOR BREAK IN JARED BRIDEGAN MURDER MYSTERY AFTER EX-WIFE MOVES CROSS-COUNTRY

Henry Tenon booking photo, Jan.25, 2023; Jared and Kirsten Bridegan with their baby daughter.

Henry Tenon booking photo, Jan.25, 2023; Jared and Kirsten Bridegan with their baby daughter. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department/Courtesy of Kirsten Bridegan)

The only new detail in the document says that Tenon "on or between January 4, 2022, and February 16, 2022…did agree, conspire, combine or confederate with other human beings to, unlawfully and from a premeditated design, effect the death of Jared Bridegan."

FLORIDA POLICE, STATE ATTORNEY ANNOUNCE ARREST IN MURDER OF MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE JARED BRIDEGAN

Fox News Digital was the first to report that Tenon has a surprising connection to Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

He lived in a home owned by Gardner-Fernandez's husband, Mario Fernandez, at the time of the murder. Tenon also worked as a handyman for Fernandez, his ex-roommate told the New York Post.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her husband Mario Fernandez pose in a car. Her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, was fatally gunned down Feb. 16, 2022.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her husband Mario Fernandez pose in a car. Her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, was fatally gunned down Feb. 16, 2022. (Facebook)

Bridegan and Gardner-Fernandez, who both remarried, had a contentious divorce and continued to battle in court over custody of their 10-year-old twins and finances until his death.

Shortly before their divorce, she asked a tattoo parlor staffer if he knew anyone who could "shut him up."

Gardner-Fernandez and Fernandez remain suspects in the murder, according to law-enforcement sources.

A photo combination of Jared and Kirsten Bridegan, on the left, and Shanna Gardner-Fernandez outside her home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

A photo combination of Jared and Kirsten Bridegan, on the left, and Shanna Gardner-Fernandez outside her home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. (Courtesy of Kirsten Bridegan/Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Bridegan's widow and the mother of his two youngest children, Kirsten Bridegan, previously told Fox News Digital that she wants everyone responsible to be brought to justice.

"This was orchestrated, this was planned and this was specific to Jared," she said. "We will continue fighting until every person involved is held responsible."

The 33-year-old software developer was gunned down when he was driving home with his then-2-year-old daughter and came upon a tire in the road in Jacksonville Beach.

A poster announced a $55,000 reward for information about the unsolved murder of Jared Bridegan.

A poster announced a $55,000 reward for information about the unsolved murder of Jared Bridegan. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

When he stepped out to move it, he was repeatedly shot.

Minutes earlier, he had dropped off the twins he shares with Gardner-Fernandez at her home nearby.  

Tenon, who is being held without bail, is due back in court Feb. 13 for his arraignment. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.