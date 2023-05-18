Jack Teixeira mishandled classified info twice before high-profile leak, wasn't removed from position: report

U.S. National Guard Airman Jack Teixeira was allegedly caught searching classified materials and taking notes by his superiors but not removed from his job.

Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking intelligence documents over social platform Discord, was caught twice improperly accessing classified materials in September and October of last year, according to the Department of Justice.

Air Force officials reportedly ordered Teixeira to "cease and desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information," according to The New York Times. However, he was not removed from his position.

"Teixeira had been previously been notified to focus on his own career duties and not to seek out intelligence products," a superior wrote in a Feb. 4 memo obtained by the outlet.

Teixeira, 21, allegedly took information from classified documents and shared them over Discord, a social app primarily used by the gaming community, to potentially hundreds of people.

The app allows users to set up individual servers or join other existing servers that can range in size from just a few privately invited members to larger servers with hundreds of thousands of members.

Teixeira, who worked as a cybersecurity journeyman for the Air National Guard, is accused of initially sharing typed-out classified information over messages in a small, private server — called Thug Shaker Central, which had about 50 members — before he provided photos of classified documents.

He held a top-secret information security clearance, granted to him by the federal government.

Members of the private group have since come forward to media outlets to say they viewed the intelligence documents.

Teixeira was arrested at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on April 13 following an FBI investigation into the "alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information."

He has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

