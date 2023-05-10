Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Iowa man convicted of 7 charges relating to 2021 US Capitol riot

IA man will remain in jail until he is sentenced on Aug 18

Associated Press
A federal jury convicted a Cedar Rapids man on Tuesday of seven charges related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

The jury in Washington found Leo Kelly, 37, guilty of charges that included obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to the Des Moines Register.

Kelly's lawyer, Kira West, declined to comment on the verdict.

U.S. Capitol protests on January 6

Protestors rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Leo Kelly, a 37-year-old man who was involved in the protests, has been convicted of several charges relating his actions on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Kelly will remain out of jail until he is sentenced Aug. 18, according to court records.

Previously, Kelly acknowledged being inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, which coincided with the certification of Joe Biden's election as president. He told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2021 that he was in Washington to support President Donald Trump at a rally and then followed a crowd into the Senate chamber.