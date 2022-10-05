Iowa crane operator praised for ‘steady hands’ after rescuing injured man who fell 25 feet into concrete tank

Rescuers in Iowa praised a crane operator’s "steady hands" after rescuing an injured man who fell 25 feet into a concrete tank at an industrial construction site, fire officials said Monday.

The incident happened near 270th Street in Nevada, Iowa, located about 38 miles north of De Moines.

Paramedics entered the tank and began to stabilize the victim as crews got ready to lower a basket and hoist the man out, the Nevada Fire Department said.

Officials said it was difficult to access the tank because the site was still under construction.

DOG HELPS MASSACHUSETTS POLICE RESCUE 84-YEAR-OLD OWNER WHO WAS ‘YELLING FOR HOURS’ TRAPPED IN 20FT EMBANKMENT

Crews were able to use a system of ropes, carabiners, a rescue basket, and a crane that was already on site to perform a "delicate rescue" and lift the injured man out of the tank and to a waiting ambulance, officials said.

The fire department said these types of specialized rescues don’t occur often and praised the teamwork between responding agencies and the crane operator, who officials said was "very calm under pressure."

"Between the team involving the steady hands of the crane operator, Story County Sheriff dispatch, Story County Medical Center, Ames Fire Department and our own staff, this rescue was seamless," fire officials said.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was evaluated at Story County Medical Center, where officials said his current condition, while unknown, was not believed to be life-threatening.