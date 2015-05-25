Investigator: VA whistleblower complaints continue to pour in, a year after scandal

A top federal investigator says the number of whistleblower cases reported at the Department of Veterans Affairs remains "overwhelming," a year after a scandal broke over chronic delays for veterans seeking medical care and falsified records covering up the delays.

Carolyn Lerner, head of the independent Office of Special Counsel says complaints of waste, fraud and abuse, as well as threats to the health and safety of veterans, continue to pour in, even after Congress gave the department an extra $16 billion last year to shorten waits for care and overhaul the agency.

Lerner told Congress Monday that so many complaints have been filed that VA cases represent 40 percent of all incoming cases being investigated by her agency. The special counsel's office has jurisdiction over the entire federal government.