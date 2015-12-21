Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

International students say cafeteria efforts to serve favorites a failure at Ohio college

By | Associated Press

CLEVELAND – A ruckus over the cultural sensitivity of cafeteria food at Ohio's Oberlin College has led to heaping servings of both derision and sympathy.

The complaints of some international students were first published in the Oberlin Review, the college newspaper, in early November and more recently have found traction in national media outlets like the New York Post, Atlantic Magazine and other news sites.

A Japanese student called the undercooked rice use in sushi "disrespectful." A Vietnamese student thought the effort at replicating a beloved Vietnamese street food "ridiculous."

The school's head of dining services says she's met with students about their concerns and vows to make improvements.