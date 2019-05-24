Indiana boy, 4, swept away in creek, rescue effort underway: police

A rescue effort is underway for a 4-year-old Indiana boy who was swept away in a flooded creek Thursday evening, according to reports.

Carroll County police responded to a call around 6 p.m. regarding a boy who had been swept in the strong currents of Deer Creek, said Lt. Dan Dulin of Natural Resources. Dulin said a witness on a bridge over Deer Creek saw the boy being carried downstream and notified authorities.

Conservations officers were aided by a helicopter, which scanned the creek for about two hours before it became a recovery effort. Rescue officials would search until dark or conditions became too dangerous, Indianapolis’ WRTV reported.

Officials said it’s unclear how the boy got in the creek, which flows through Delphi, which is about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Natural resources officials said yesterday’s heavy rain has caused the creek to swell, resulting in a strong current. Authorities haven’t identified the boy or his family.

