Indiana beach alcohol ban prompted by rowdy crowd behavior, officials say

Indiana sunbathers at a Lake Michigan beach in the northwest part of the state will have to learn to celebrate sober this summer as park officials have banned drinking on the sand.

The emergency ban in Porter, Indiana, was in reaction to reported disorderly conduct, drunken behavior, harassment and fights by some beachgoers and will stay in effect until Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.

"In the spring we saw the resumption of people getting out of control due to excessive drinking and we have ramped up law enforcement personnel to try and get things back under control and let this be a family beach as it has always been intended to be," Bruce Rowe, a park spokesman, said. Officials first noticed an increase in problems last summer.

The decision was made by Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz and affects part of Porter Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Beachgoers will see an increased police presence in the area.

