Illinois woman receives stranger's postcard from Hong Kong 26 years later

A Springfield, Ill., woman received stranger’s postcard from Hong Kong last week, decades after it was sent.

Kim Draper has been investigating to locate the writer of the 1993 letter that reported a "really good time in this extremely crowded place."

She said the postcard is made out to Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash and is signed, "See you guys soon. Your Dad.’”

“It’s in really great condition for being somewhere in the mail system for 26 years,” she told The State Journal-Register.

She told the paper she thinks the family may have been renting her house at the time.

Draper received the postcard on July 8, exactly 26 years after it was postmarked on July 8, 1993.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.