Illinois
Illinois police fatally shoot man following domestic dispute

Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force

Associated Press
A man has died after being shot by a police officer responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home in northern Illinois.

Officers heard a disturbance and entered the home Thursday night where they exchanged shots with the man, Rockford police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Illinois police fatally shot a man after responding to a domestic dispute.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the officer’s use of force, police said.

Rockford is northwest of Chicago and south of the state line with Wisconsin.