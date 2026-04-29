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Justice Department

3 suspects indicted in assault of TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez during Minneapolis ICE protest: sources

Suspects' names were released Wednesday as Christopher Deyanna, and Paige Ostrouchko

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
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TPUSA reporter speaks out after alleged attack: I'm scared to do my job Video

TPUSA reporter speaks out after alleged attack: I'm scared to do my job

Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez opens up about threats she says she has received on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

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A federal grand jury handed down indictments for Christopher, Deyanna, and Paige Ostrouchko, connected to the assault on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Minneapolis earlier this month, Fox News Digital has learned.

The suspects were indicted on Tuesday, federal sources told Fox News Digital, with their names released in the indictment Wednesday.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, Kash Patel told Fox News Digital, "When video of individuals assaulting Savanah Hernandez surfaced, this FBI immediately engaged and led the investigation — today landing federal charges supported by our great partners at DOJ."

"Conduct like this is completely unacceptable, and we are thankful Savanah is ok. Let this be a message to others who may try something similar that this FBI will find you and bring you to justice," he concluded.
BROOKLYN ATTACK LEAVES 3 INJURED, SUSPECT WEARING IRANIAN FLAG SHIRT ARRESTED BY NYPD

TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez assaulted during Minneapolis ICE protest

TPUSA Frontlines reporter Savanah Hernandez is pushed to the ground by a protester. (Savanah Hernandez/Frontlines TPUSA)

While it was initially reported that only two of the three would be facing charges, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has just announced that all three were indicted and will be facing charges.

The incident happened on April 11 outside the Whipple Federal Building, where a protest was taking place over a local ICE field office that also serves as a detention facility.

Video shows protesters swarming Hernandez, blowing horns in front of her face, yelling obscenities and waving adult novelty products in front of her, as she tries to cover herself and run away.

BROOKLYN ATTACK LEAVES 3 INJURED, SUSPECT WEARING IRANIAN FLAG SHIRT ARRESTED BY NYPD

Hernandez is seen moving away from the protesters before saying, "get away from me" to a protester who continued to be up close to her. The protester then pushed Hernandez, who fell on the wired fence.

As protesters appeared to continue confronting Hernandez, she can be heard yelling, "Stop touching me!" Moments later, an unknown man is seen pushing Hernandez forward to the concrete.

Protesters continued to push Hernandez as she tried to get up and leave, and she was pushed down to the ground again.

MINNESOTA FATHER WHO SHOVED CONSERVATIVE REPORTER AT ANTI-ICE PROTEST SAYS FAMILY IS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT VIOLENT’

"Leave me, I am trying to leave!" Hernandez shouted at one point.

In the video, other individuals at the scene claim they tried to help Hernandez escape the violent protesters, saying they stopped people from hitting her.

TPUSA reporter speaks out after confrontation with violent Minneapolis protesters Video

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Following the incident, Hernandez posted on X that she suffered minor injuries, including scrapes to her legs and had soreness in her neck and back.

The FBI had announced it was investigating hours after videos of the attack started to surface.

Fox News Digital's Kelley Kramer and Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.
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