Illinois man indicted in teenage stepson's murder after alleged torture, beating

An Illinois man is facing several charges, including for murder, in connection with allegations that prolonged abuse and torture led to the death of his 16-year-old stepson.

Steven Griffin, 44, was indicted on eight counts, including first-degree murder, after the death of his stepson, Daniel Garza, according to Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser.

Griffin allegedly failed to provide adequate food and water and caused blunt force injuries to Daniel's body and head, leading to the boy's death.

Prosecutors said the teenager died from blunt force trauma to his head and body and starvation.

The suspect is accused of throwing hot water on Daniel, hitting him in the head with nunchucks and stomping on his ankle.

Griffin and Daniel moved with the teenager's mother, Kristin, to Springfield from Washington state in November and had been living in hotels.

On January 27, Daniel's mother and stepfather took him to St. John's Hospital, where he was unresponsive, not breathing, had a body temperature of 86 degrees and weighed only 94 pounds. He suffered from a subdural hemorrhage, burns, bruising and fractures.

Daniel was transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital and later to Indianapolis for specialized care, where he died on February 7.

Griffin is also charged with endangering the life or health of a child and abuse or criminal neglect of a person with a disability. He also faces separate charges in an unrelated case involving a 16-year-old girl from Springfield, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

Kristin Griffin has also been charged with endangering the life or health of a child and abuse or criminal neglect of a person with a disability in connection with her son's death.