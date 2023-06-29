Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man faces $10 million bond for allegedly attempting to kill ATF agents in 'violent attack'

The ATF agents were searching Alvaro Grijalva's home for an unknown reason

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
An Illinois man is being held on a $10 million bond after allegedly attacking federal agents conducting a search on Tuesday.

Waukegan resident Alvaro Grijalva, 29, was charged with five counts of attempted murder on Tuesday, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The suspect was also charged with one count of unlawful use of weapon by a felon and five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Five agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Grijalva's residence on Tuesday. The suspect allegedly shot at them twice.

Alvaro Grijalva mug shot

Waukegan resident Alvaro Grijalva, 29, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, in addition to other charges. (Lake County State's Attorney's Office)

The bullets nearly hit the agents, but none of them were injured. The officers proceeded to arrest Grijalva when he exited the residence.

Grijalva was taken to the Lake County Jail and is held on a $10 million bond. Grijalva's next court date is scheduled for July 25.

Lake County State’s Attorney's Office building

The Lake County State’s Attorney's Office announced that the suspect is being held on a $10 million bond. (Google Maps)

"We filed the highest charges possible because this offender needs to be isolated from the community for as long as possible in light of this violent attack," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart explained in a statement.

It is unclear what the suspect was originally being investigated for.

Lake County Jail exteriors

Grijalva was taken to Lake County Jail and is held on a staggering $10 million bond. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to Lake County State’s Attorney's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.