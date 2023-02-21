Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Illinois man charged with 20 counts of child pornography: Officials

An Illinois judge set Scholl's bail at $100,000

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An Illinois man is facing 20 counts of felony charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Christopher M. Scholl, 44, is accused of possessing and disseminating "multiple" child pornography videos, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. The alleged crimes happened before Feb. 3, according to officials, and Scholl was arrested on Feb. 17.

Scholl is being charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography and 10 felony counts of disseminating child pornography. 

A Kane County, Illinois judge set Scholl's bail at $100,000, and needs $10,000 to apply for bond. According to the state's attorney's office, Scholl cannot have unsupervised contact with people younger than 18, and also cannot "access file sharing websites, social media websites, or websites characterized as pornographic."

Christopher Scholl, 44, is accused of possessing and disseminating "multiple" child pornography videos, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. The alleged crimes happened before Feb. 3, according to officials, and Scholl was arrested on Feb. 17.

Scholl is currently booked at the Kane County Jail.

His next appearance in court is on March 1 at 9 a.m.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.