Illinois
Published

Illinois elementary school custodian arrested after allegedly hiding camera in bathroom

The Illinois elementary school custodian was arrested after police say he recorded women in the bathroom

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A custodian at an Illinois elementary school was arrested after allegedly hiding a camera in the bathroom.

The camera was noticed at Washington Elementary School in Park Ridge, Illinois, on May 27 when a woman noticed that there was a cell phone near the toilet and it was in recording mode, according to FOX 32.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega, 37, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Park Ridge Police Department. Rubio-Ortega is a custodian at the elementary school.

He admitted to police that he put the camera in the staff restroom in order to record women who used the bathroom. The custodian has since been placed on administrative leave.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega, 37, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Park Ridge Police Department. Rubio-Ortega is a custodian at the elementary school. (FOX 32)

Rubio-Ortega was charged with unlawful video recording, according to police.

While no students were recorded with the cell phone, two staff members were recorded and have been contacted by police.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.