Idaho murders: Restaurant where two victims worked disputes report that Bryan Kohberger ate there

The owner of a Moscow, Idaho restaurant where two slain students worked is speaking out after one report claimed that quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger visited the business twice, saying that it is inaccurate.

A People article published on Thursday claims that Kohberger visited Mad Greek, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked, and ordered vegan pizza, citing a former employee.

The owner of Mad Greek, Jackie Fischer, says in a Facebook post that the report is based on "completely fabricated information."

"The news/media should really do their due diligence before running a story with completely fabricated information. This will be my only response to this story from People… It is not true," Fischer wrote.

"I also have not forbidden employees from speaking to reporters. We all decided collectively to support the families and not share anything that could potentially harm the investigation or cause the families more stress," she added.

The People report also stated that an investigator familiar with the case said that law enforcement is aware of Kohberger's visit to the restaurant.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were allegedly stabbed to death by 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger, a Washington State University teaching assistant and Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice , was arrested on Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and burglary with intent to commit murder. If he's convicted of first-degree murder, Kohberger faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said during a press conference on Jan. 3 that "force was used" to gain access to the Kohbergers' home during the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

"There were multiple windows that were broken, I believe, to gain access, as well as multiple doors," Paris said during the press, adding that Bryan Kohberger's parents were home at the time.