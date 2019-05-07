ICE nabs illegal immigrant who allegedly drove into California home, killing 3 sleeping family members

A suspected drunken driver who was free on bail after being charged with plowing into a Northern California trailer home and killing three sleeping family members was in the U.S. illegally and was apprehended Tuesday, federal immigration agents announced.

“Ismael Huazo-Jardinez is an illegally present Mexican national. The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended him in Arizona and granted him voluntary return to Mexico in February 2011. He illegally re-entered at some point thereafter,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Paul Prince said in a statement to Fox News. “On Tuesday, May 7, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) (San Francisco) Fugitive Operations Team members apprehended Huazo-Jardinez. ICE used available resources to locate and detain him. He will remain in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings.”

Huazo-Jardinez was first arrested Saturday night in the rural community of Knights Landing outside of Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said Huazo-Jardinez was intoxicated and speeding when the truck he was driving missed a sharp curve and slammed into the Pacheco family’s live-in trailer.

The crash killed Jose Pacheco, 38, Anna Pacheco, 34, and their son Angel Pacheco, 10. The Pachecos’ 11-year-old daughter remained in critical condition.

Huazo-Jardinez had been released from the Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail Sunday after a judge refused CHP’s request for a $1 million bail.

Jail records showed Huazo-Jardinez listing a Yuba City address as his residence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.