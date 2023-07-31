Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Houston-area woman searching for days in storm drains with cockroaches to rescue lost puppies

Callie Clemens rescued two puppies and has vowed to keep searching for the third, despite the hot temperatures underground

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas police rescue unconscious man from burning car after crash Video

Texas police rescue unconscious man from burning car after crash

Police in White Settlement, Texas, rescued an unconscious man from a car that caught fire after crashing into a police on Saturday. (Credit: White Settlement Police Department)

A Houston-area woman spent several days crawling in and out of storm drains trying to rescue a group of abandoned puppies.

Callie Clemens began her search for the three puppies last week after someone messaged her lost and found pets Facebook page saying three terrier mix puppies were on the loose in the Houston suburb of Spring Branch, Fox Houston reported.

 2 CHILDREN, 1 ADULT DROWN IN TEXAS' SAN JACINTO RIVER

Texas woman searches for puppies

Callie Clemens rescued two puppies amid several days of searching storm drain in a Houston suburb and is looking for a third.   (Fox Houston)

Clemens headed to the area where they were last seen and went in a storm drain after learning they had fallen in. She was able to rescue two of the puppies.

EIGHT POLICE DOGS DIE AFTER AC BREAKS DOWN DURING 2-HOUR TRAFFIC DELAY

She plans to keep searching for the third one. While doing her due diligence, Clemens obtained blueprints and maps of where the storm drain lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's a lot of cockroaches, you just have to avoid them, you just go fast," Clemens said of her search underground. 

The two rescued puppies were taken to the Houston SPCA.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.