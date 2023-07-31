Houston-area woman searching for days in storm drains with cockroaches to rescue lost puppies

A Houston-area woman spent several days crawling in and out of storm drains trying to rescue a group of abandoned puppies.

Callie Clemens began her search for the three puppies last week after someone messaged her lost and found pets Facebook page saying three terrier mix puppies were on the loose in the Houston suburb of Spring Branch, Fox Houston reported.

Clemens headed to the area where they were last seen and went in a storm drain after learning they had fallen in. She was able to rescue two of the puppies.

She plans to keep searching for the third one. While doing her due diligence, Clemens obtained blueprints and maps of where the storm drain lead.

"There's a lot of cockroaches, you just have to avoid them, you just go fast," Clemens said of her search underground.

The two rescued puppies were taken to the Houston SPCA.