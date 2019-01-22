Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Horses help Florida cops take down fugitive running from deputies

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Crime dog, meet the crime horses.

A group of horses in Florida helped to take a bite out of crime last week after chasing a fugitive who set foot in their pasture.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Dominic Maultsby, 29, was sought by police on Wednesday after officers on patrol noticed him driving a vehicle with a tag light out that had left the license plate illegible.

When deputies tried to pull Maultsby over in Deland, he made a U-turn and drove away at a high rate of speed, evading cops until officers eventually used a spike strip to disable his car, WKMG reported.

After abandoning the vehicle, Maultsby took off on foot and eventually made his way into a horse field.

That was a mistake.

In a video from a helicopter released by the sheriff's office, a man identified as Maultsby can be seen being chased by the three horses and then trying to climb a fence before falling down.

The group of horses chased down Dominic Maultsby after he ran into their pasture on Wednesday.

The group of horses chased down Dominic Maultsby after he ran into their pasture on Wednesday. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

“Jumped over a fence. Horse just chased him down,” the pilot is heard saying on the video.

Dominic Maultsby was arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop.

Dominic Maultsby was arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop. (Volusia County Jail)

Deputies arrested him shortly after he left the field. The 29-year-old was charged with resisting without violence, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, driving while license suspended and violation of probation reference to aggressive battery on a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

Shiloh, one of the horses who helped apprehend the suspect, is known to be feisty and aggressive.

Shiloh, one of the horses who helped apprehend the suspect, is known to be feisty and aggressive. (FOX35)

The co-owner of one of the horses, Brenda Heartz, told FOX35 that eight and a half-year-old Shiloh is known to be feisty and aggressive, but not really a crime fighter.

“He would probably never hurt anybody," she told the televisions station.

