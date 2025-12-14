Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead

2. Brown University gunman remains at large

3. Father and son revealed to be behind Sydney terror attack

MAJOR HEADLINES

PRIVATE TALKS – Erika Kirk says all livestreams 'on hold' until after meeting with Candace Owens. Continue reading …

‘OUTRAGEOUS’ – Blue city ripped for $3.4M transit PR spree as light-rail stabbing fears skyrocket. Continue reading …

TOXIC TAKEOUT – Woman makes wild claim after video shows her allegedly pepper spraying food delivery. Continue reading …

LAST MOMENTS – Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy's heartbreaking final words before his death. Continue reading …

‘INSANE CALL’ – NFL officials under fire after Rams edge Lions 41-34 to secure postseason berth. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

RADIO SILENCE – Officials involved in Afghan refugee resettlement decline to comment after National Guard shooting. Continue reading …

SHADOW SHIPS – US and Ukraine target massive 1,000-vessel 'dark fleet' smuggling sanctioned oil. Continue reading …

ROCKET SHOWDOWN – Pentagon faces tough choices as Chinese weapons reach farther than ever. Continue reading …

RED TAPE CUT – Small Business Administration unveils new initiative to roll back federal regulations. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LONE STAR SHOWDOWN – John Kennedy mocks Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate campaign. Continue reading …

MATTER OF WHEN – Nancy Pelosi thinks a woman will be elected president, but 'maybe not' in her lifetime. Continue reading …

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – Dave Portnoy says Australia terror attack 'borderline inevitable' as hatred trends into 'mainstream' culture. Continue reading …

CHAOS COMING – Rand Paul warns redistricting from both parties ‘might lead to violence.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump doctrine slams globalism and charts a tougher, tech-driven US future. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – California is broke, but it’s not too late for the rest of us. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SERIOUS SITUATION – Packers star Micah Parsons suffers non-contact knee injury vs Broncos. Continue reading …

FLOUR POWER – Doctors say one overlooked bread could actually support better health. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on winter wish lists and tasty trends. Take the quiz here …

DECOR DIVIDE – Celebrities inspire online craze as users embrace bare Christmas tree look. Continue reading …

CHILI IN THE AIR – Cowboy chef reveals easy steps to a hearty meal. See video ...

WATCH

MAUREEN O'CONNELL – Must be strategic that there's no answers in Brown University shooting. See video …

DAVE MCCORMICK – America must stand strong against political an anti-Semitic violence. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for the latest on the expanding Minnesota fraud scandal that may have siphoned up to a billion dollars in taxpayer funds. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.