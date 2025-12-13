Multiple dead, several wounded after mass shooting at Brown University
Multiple people are dead and several others are hurt after a mass shooting Saturday at Brown University in Rhode Island.
incoming update…
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley on Saturday evening confirmed that a ninth person had been injured in the Brown University shooting, in addition to the two people who were killed.
“One of the new details that I’m sorry to have to share is that there is one additional victim today, so now there are nine injured individuals,” Smiley said during a press conference.
He said the newly identified victim did not suffer a gunshot wound but “had received fragments from the shooting that had occurred near them."
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, Smiley said.
Officials also confirmed that all the victims — with the exception of the most recently identified individual — were students.
Authorities initially reported two fatalities and eight wounded.
Rhode Island Hospital released more information about eight of the nine surviving Brown University mass shooting victims, noting the hospital remains on lockdown but is still accepting emergency room patients.
Rhode Island Hospital confirmed it received a total of eight patients from the shooting, including six patients in critical but stable condition, one patient in critical condition, and one patient in stable condition.
Two students were killed in the shooting.
"Rhode Island Hospital is working closely with and providing support to all impacted family members, and remains in continuous communication with Brown University," hospital officials wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this incident."
As of 7:20 pm. local time, the Miriam Hospital has not received any patients.
The Diocese of Providence asked the community to "unite in prayer" after 11 people were shot Saturday during an attack at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Rev. Bruce Lewandowski, bishop of Providence, wrote in a statement he is "deeply saddened and troubled by the senseless shooting."
"Let us unite in prayer for those who lost their lives, for the injured, for the Brown University community and all affected by this tragedy," Lewandowski wrote. "May God continue to guide our elected officials, law enforcement, and first responders as they work to keep everyone safe."
The Diocese of Providence said it is offering its resources, clergy and personnel, and charitable assistance wherever needed.
"May God bless us all and may Our Lady of Providence keep us in her care," Lewandowski wrote.
U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran on Saturday said he has directed personnel in Providence to offer “any and all support" in the wake of the shooting at Brown University.
“We are saddened to learn of the senseless act of violence at Brown University,” the agency said in a post on X. “I’ve instructed our Secret Service personnel in Providence to provide any and all support needed."
“Prayers for the victims and all those impacted.”
Brown University officials sent an alert just before 8:30 p.m. local time, telling the community it is "imperative" members of the community remain sheltered in place as law enforcement searches for a gunman accused of killing two people and wounding eight others.
"The Brown campus continues to be in lockdown," university officials wrote in the alert. "This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus."
The law enforcement response remains ongoing.
"Safety is the utmost and essential priority," officials wrote.
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee released a statement on X noting the state is "making every resource available" and the investigation into Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University continues.
"Our capital city experienced an unthinkable tragedy today," McKee wrote in the post. "Our hearts are with the people of Providence and all those impacted."
A shelter in place remains in effect for the greater Brown University area.
An official wearing tactical gear at the scene of the Brown University mass shooting told Fox News Digital' there are “too many unknowns," referring to people in the area, leading to the prolonged shelter in place order.
Students are still sheltering in place as authorities work to clear university buildings.
The gunman, who was wearing all black at the time of the shooting, remains at large prompting a massive manhunt.
Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this post.
Elias Christian, a Providence resident who lives just blocks from Brown University’s Barus and Holley engineering and physics building, said he first sensed something was wrong Saturday evening when he heard emergency vehicles racing toward campus.
“I haven’t lived here too long, just a couple years, but I haven’t heard of anything like this happening,” Christian told Fox News Digital. “… This is known as kind of the safe part of the city and has a safer reputation in general.”
He said the shooting feels especially jarring because of where it unfolded.
“This is kind of the heart of Brown,” he said.
Christian said he did not feel particularly scared himself, noting that police appeared to have the situation “under control.”
However, he recognized that it must have been “much scarier” for those who were closer when the chaos began.
“I'm sure it was so much scarier for people who were here before it was under control,” Christian said. “And all the students in this building and in the area.”
Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.
Brown University students were seen being evacuated from university building by police as the manhunt continues for a male gunman accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding eight others on Saturday.
Students could be seen visibly shaken up while walking out of the Building for Environmental Research and Teaching, while police lights flashed around them.
Many buildings remain locked down as the search continues.
Authorities are combing Brown University after a gunman killed two people and wounded eight others in a mass shooting Saturday.
At the scene, Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis reported police are standing in the doors of buildings, with streets blocked off in yellow crime scene tape.
Through flashing lights and sirens, armed law enforcement could be seen walking in the direction of the Barus and Holley engineering building, where university officials and police said the shooting unfolded.
The campus remains quiet and many onlookers have moved away as police continue their search for the unidentified male gunman still at large in the community.
Armored vehicles have also responded to the scene.
Local business owner Roshan, who runs the Metro Mart near Brown University in Providence, said he was arriving in the area just a few blocks away when he first noticed the heavy police presence on Saturday evening.
“I saw the ambulance and police, and they blocked the way so I couldn’t park. I usually park in front of my store,” he told Fox News Digital. “It’s very scary … like 90% of the people here are students. It’s terrible.”
He said he closed his store and stood outside trying to get information from police and social media when he learned about the shooting.
Roshan described the city as “one of the safest areas,” adding that he often walks the streets at night without concern.
“And all of a sudden, a shooting like this … this is terrifying right now,” he said.
Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis contributed to this post.
A junior Brown University student barricaded in a university building basement told Fox News Digital students barricaded in the top floor of a university building during the shooting, called 911, and waited nearly two hours before police arrived.
“They brought us down into a basement office space with a few hundred people and have been sweeping the building getting groups of people as they call 911 and inform them of their location," the student said. “We’re hearing pretty daunting numbers and people are all checking in on their friends."
Fox News Digital's Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this post.
President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed the mass shooting Saturday at Brown University, calling it a "terrible thing."
Trump said he has been briefed on the shooting, which claimed at least two lives and wounded eight others.
"What a terrible thing it is," the president told the media following the Army-Navy football game. "All we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt, it looks like. ... We'll inform you later as to what's happening, but it's a shame. Let's just pray."
Authorities are searching a suspect accused of opening fire at Brown University's Barus and Holley engineering building, killing at least two people and wounding eight others.
The unidentified male gunman was last seen leaving the Barus and Holley engineering building after the shooting at about 4 p.m. local time.
Officials said the alleged shooter was dressed in black.
Multiple local law enforcement agencies, along with the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.
At least two people are dead and eight others remain in critical, but stable condition following a shooting Saturday during final exams at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley did not confirm if the victims were students or faculty.
Live Coverage begins here