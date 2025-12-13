Multiple dead, several wounded after mass shooting at Brown University

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley on Saturday evening confirmed that a ninth person had been injured in the Brown University shooting, in addition to the two people who were killed.

“One of the new details that I’m sorry to have to share is that there is one additional victim today, so now there are nine injured individuals,” Smiley said during a press conference.

He said the newly identified victim did not suffer a gunshot wound but “had received fragments from the shooting that had occurred near them."

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, Smiley said.

Officials also confirmed that all the victims — with the exception of the most recently identified individual — were students.

Authorities initially reported two fatalities and eight wounded.