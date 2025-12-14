John Kennedy mocks Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate campaign, says the 'voices in her head are not real'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett announced her Senate campaign this month, and Sen. John Kennedy had sharp words about the prospect of her joining the chamber. He dismissed Crockett’s Senate bid as unserious and out of step with Texas voters.

"They need to tell her that the voices in her head are not real," Kennedy said Sunday on "My View with Lara Trump."

Crockett launched her campaign earlier this month with direct attacks on President Donald Trump, whom she has long criticized. She announced the bid in a video on X showing her standing as Trump’s past insults played in the background.

Crockett’s entrance into the race has highlighted the political divide in Texas and drawn swift pushback from Republicans. Kennedy said her platform will not resonate with voters in the Lone Star State.

"I’m done with the senators sitting around doing nothing while Trump takes your hard-earned money, skims your Social Security, slashes Medicare, and gives tax breaks to billionaires. I’m done," Crockett said when announcing her campaign in Dallas.

Kennedy, however, said he does not believe Crockett’s campaign will go far. He called her "wrong on every single issue" and predicted she will lose her bid and "be leaving Congress."

"I don’t want anybody to be in Congress who doesn’t want to be here," Kennedy said.

"So, if people are unhappy, you know, don’t let the door hit them in the butt on the way out," he added.

Supporters label Crockett a rising star in the Democratic Party. She boasts a large social media presence and frequently makes headlines with her outspoken style.

She joins fellow Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the primary race for the seat. Former Dallas Rep. Colin Allred dropped out of the Senate race only hours before Crockett announced her candidacy.

Kennedy reiterated his confidence that the Texas Senate seat will remain in Republican hands.

"The people of Texas will never embrace her message," he said.

"I don’t know why she’s doing this, but you know, hey, you have the right in America to do dumb things if you want to."