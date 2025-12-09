The bread that keeps things moving in the bathroom — and doctors say it really works

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Having digestive issues? While experts often caution that eating bread will make these issues worse, there's an exception.

British researchers published new guidelines earlier this fall about foods that can relieve constipation.

King's College London said in a news release that the research is the "first-ever evidence-based dietary guidelines for adults with chronic constipation."

EASY NUTRITION TWEAK COULD TRANSFORM YOUR SLEEP — STARTING THIS EVENING

The main recommendations are kiwi, mineral water and — surprisingly — rye bread.

"Our guidelines found that there simply isn't enough evidence to suggest [that fiber] actually works in constipation specifically. Instead, our research reveals some new dietary strategies that could indeed help patients," study author Eirini Dimidi said in the October news release.

"At the same time, we urgently need more high-quality trials to strengthen the evidence on what works and what doesn't."

Rye bread's high fiber content "sets it apart from other breads," said Dr. Roshini Raj, a New York City-based gastroenterologist (she was not involved in the study).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"In this study, they compared rye bread to white bread, and only rye bread helped constipation," Raj said.

"White bread is low in fiber and also contains refined flour, which can worsen constipation."

Raj said rye bread also contains both soluble and insoluble fiber.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

This all helps "both stool consistency and stool frequency by adding bulk to the stool and drawing water into the intestine."

The "Gut Renovation" author also noted that rye contains iron, magnesium, zinc and B vitamins, which support everything from energy production to immune health and cognitive function.

For those choosing to add rye bread to their diets, Raj cautioned that it should be done slowly, as it can cause bloating.

"There are many high-fiber foods, not just rye bread — so aim to get a variety to ensure you are not only getting fiber, but other nutrients as well," she said.

"Increasing water intake is also helpful for constipation."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Debra Muth, a naturopathic doctor (ND) based in Wisconsin, who was also not involved in the study, added that rye "stabilizes blood sugar, keeps you full longer, feeds the microbiome and delivers minerals your body actually needs."

She added, "Most breads today are made from refined flour that's been stripped of fiber, so they make constipation worse, rather than better."

"Rye is different. It's higher in fiber, lower on the glycemic index and far more gut-friendly. It's one of the few breads that actually supports motility instead of shutting it down."

To start eating more rye bread, Muth recommended rye toast — but look out for real rye bread made with rye flour, she said, not wheat bread that's been dyed brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's important to investigate why you're constipated in the first place," she added.

"Yes, constipation is inconvenient, but it's a signal. Your body is telling you something's off."