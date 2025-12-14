Rand Paul warns redistricting from both parties 'might lead to violence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., warned that redistricting efforts from both Republican and Democratic states could potentially lead to political violence on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Paul was asked about his thoughts on nationwide redistricting after the Republican-controlled Indiana state Senate rejected a new congressional map that would have added two new GOP House seats.

"You know, it’s this escalation on both sides," Paul said. "Both sides are doing it, and so is one side going to sit quietly and not do it? You can argue who started it. But I do think this, and, this is on the negative aspect of both parties doing this, I think it's going to lead to more civil tension and possibly more violence in our country because think about it."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER DISMISSES NEWSOM ARGUMENT THAT REDISTRICTING EFFORT IS TEMPORARY AS 'TOTAL FANTASY'

He continued, "If 35% of Texas is Democrat, solidly Democrat, and they have zero representation. Or like in my state, we're a very Republican state, but we have one Democrat area in Louisville and we have a Democratic congressman. We could carve up Louisville and get rid of that one congressman, but how does that make Democrats feel? I think it makes them feel like they’re not represented."

Paul did not solely blame Republicans or Democrats for the redistricting fight but expressed concerns about how far it has escalated.

NBC host Kristen Welker asked Paul to clarify what he meant by believing political redistricting could lead to violence.

JD VANCE CALLS ON REPUBLICANS TO TAKE 'DECISIVE ACTION' TO COUNTER DEMOCRATIC GERRYMANDERING

"I'm saying it's a mistake for both parties," Paul said. "I know exactly how we de-escalate this, because once Texas is done and changed five seats to be more Republican, California's gonna do the same thing. And it's back and forth, and back and forth. How do you put the genie back in the box? How do you get back to détente? How do you do something better? I think there is the potential that when people feel they have no representation, that they feel disenfranchised, that it could lead, that it might lead to violence in our country."

Redistricting battles have occurred throughout the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In August, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a new congressional map that added five Republican-leaning U.S. House districts.

MARYLAND GOV WES MOORE BRUSHES OFF TOP STATE DEMOCRAT'S WARNING ON REDISTRICTING POSSIBLY BACKFIRING

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by backing a ballot initiative that would give the Democrat-dominated state legislature the power to draw a new congressional map and add five Democratic-leaning districts.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Newsom spokesperson Brandon Richards suggested President Donald Trump and Abbott were to blame for the redistricting efforts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Senator should direct these concerns to the President and the Governor of Texas. California’s redistricting was solely in response to their actions — we urged them to back off. They unfortunately refused," Richards said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Abbott's office for comment.