High school in Pete Seeger's upstate NY hometown names theater after folk singer and his wife

The high school in Pete Seeger's upstate New York hometown has named its theater after the 93-year-old folk singer and his wife.

A ceremony held Tuesday night unveiled a bronze plaque outside the theater at Beacon High School in Dutchess County. The plaque identifies the venue as "The Seeger Theatre" and is adorned with an engraving of a banjo, Seeger's signature instrument.

The Poughkeepsie Journal (http://pojonews.co/V7FBKp ) reports that the school board voted in October to name the theater after Seeger and his wife of nearly 70 years, Toshi. The couple has lived in Beacon for decades and the folk singer helps out local students.

After the dedication ceremony, students performed a musical tribute to the couple, including such Seeger classics as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" and "If I Had a Hammer."

