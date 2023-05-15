Hero kid who saved busload of children credits lack of cellphone

The heroic teenager who saved a busload of students from an accident after the driver suffered a medical emergency was one of the few who was not using a cellphone at the time of the incident.

Dillon Reeves, a seventh-grader in Warren, Michigan, was seated in the fifth row of his bus last month when the driver began feeling dizzy and passed out, prompting Reeves to spring into action by grabbing the wheel and applying the brakes as the bus veered into oncoming traffic, a split-second act of heroism made possible by being one of the few students who was not using a cellphone, his family told CBS News.

"What else are you going to do when you don’t have a phone?" Reeves said in an interview with CBS. "You’re going to look at people. You’re going to notice stuff."

HERO MICHIGAN 7TH GRADER SAVES SCHOOL BUS AFTER DRIVER PASSES OUT

Shortly before Reeves took action to prevent injury to about 60 students on the bus, the vehicle's driver reported over the radio that she was becoming light-headed as she was transporting the students home from Carter Middle School.

"I’m feeling really dizzy," the driver said over the bus radio, according to a Washington Post report. "I might have to pull over."

Seconds later the driver, who has not been publicly identified, began to lose consciousness and appeared to drop her hands from the steering wheel. That was when Reeves sprang up to grab the wheel and apply the brakes, bring the bust to a halt as other students around him began screaming in fear.

"All of a sudden, the brakes get slammed," one of the students on the bus recounted to CBS News.

"We all were just terrified and shocked," another student said.

"That’s when I looked up and saw him," a third recalled.

"Someone call 911… NOW!" Reeves then yelled at his classmates.

OHIO SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CALLED A ‘HERO’ AFTER SAVING STUDENT FROM PASSING CAR

After the bus came to a stop, Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois said two "good Samaritans" arrived to help the driver and get the students off the bus.

As for Reeves, his father said during a news conference that his son knew what to do because he had driven golf carts around the campgrounds their family has been to and at one point practices driving a car from the passenger seat.

"He could probably drive one of the cars out of here and be okay," his father said. "I promise you that."

Reeves has since been hailed a hero by the school district, Warren Mayor James Fouts, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"This was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity," Livernois said during the news conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The parents have yet to give Reeves a cellphone, saying they plan on holding off on it for now, thought "virtually every kid" riding the bus had one, according to CBS News.

"It’s a very powerful lesson, maybe ‘change the world’ kind of lesson," Reeves' father said.

When asked about his parents decision not to give him a phone, Reeves simply replied, "Whatever. My parents are old school."