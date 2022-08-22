Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week.

Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain.

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states.

WOMAN IN OKLAHOMA CLIMBS THROUGH SUNROOF, RESCUES 2-YEAR-OLDS LEFT IN HOT CAR IN WALMART

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the East Coast this week, also bringing the risk of flooding and some stronger storms.

The heat is still a story for the Northwest and California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Plains over the next few days.