Published

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

East Coast also bracing for possible flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week.   

Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. 

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. 

Expected rainfall totals in the southern U.S. this week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the East Coast this week, also bringing the risk of flooding and some stronger storms. 

The northeast, most of which is suffering from drought conditions, is expected to get rainfall this week.

The heat is still a story for the Northwest and California. 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Aug. 22.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the Plains over the next few days. 

