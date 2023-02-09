Hazardous weather forecast from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

A storm system traveling across the country will bring many hazards on Thursday from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.

Heavy snow will accumulate over parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Strong winds will howl across the Ohio Valley, while severe weather and flooding will be possible over the eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Meanwhile, record-breaking warmth will make it feel more like late April ahead of the storm system for the eastern third of the country.