Hazardous weather forecast from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

A storm system traveling across the country will bring many hazards on Thursday from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast.
A triple-threat of weather hazards on Thursday (Credit: Fox News)
The Great Lakes, Midwest futuretrack on Thursday morning (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy snow will accumulate over parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.
Rain still forecast in the Southeast through Sunday night (Credit: Fox News)
Strong winds will howl across the Ohio Valley, while severe weather and flooding will be possible over the eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast.
Potential record high temperatures in the Northeast on Friday (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, record-breaking warmth will make it feel more like late April ahead of the storm system for the eastern third of the country.
