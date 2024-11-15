Hawaii woman's cryptic text messages prompt concern after disappearance

A series of cryptic text messages has left the family of a 31-year-old Hawaii woman concerned after she vanished on her way to vacation in New York City.

Hannah Kobayashi, 31, was en route to see her aunt in the Big Apple for a "bucket list" vacation when she texted a friend that she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds," her family told HawaiiNewsNow.

In a second message, Kobayashi told her friend she was tricked "for someone I thought I loved."

SUZANNE SIMPSON'S HUSBAND WENT TO DUMP SITE, HOME DEPOT, CAR WASH HOURS AFTER REALTOR'S DISAPPEARANCE: DOCS

"She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn’t come back home or something," Kobayashi’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, told the local outlet. "It was just really weird texts.

"It’s weird to me because it doesn’t sound like her, like there’s just something off about it. So, I wasn’t too sure. I don’t know if it’s her or if someone else was texting."

Kobayashi’s mother, Brandi Yee, filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department after her daughter disappeared. She said her concern only grew after her daughter did not answer her calls or texts.

The concerned mother said that her daughter had planned a vacation to the Big Apple to visit an aunt and flew to the Los Angeles International Airport Nov. 9 from Maui. She said Kobayashi's cell phone still shows her at LAX.

NEWS ANCHOR'S MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE WAS CRIME OF ‘JEALOUSY’: PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR

"I didn’t hear from her," Yee told the local outlet. "I texted her, ‘Hey, are you in New York City yet?’ She just texted me, ‘Not yet.'

"My sister, I reached out to her, and I’m like, ‘Hey, have you heard from Hannah?’ She’s like, ‘No. She’s supposed to meet me at the hotel in New York City, and we’re supposed to go to a show tonight'."

Anyone with information is asked to call the family at 845-750-3006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please help her if you can. If you know where she’s at, or you have the chance to just help her, please. We just want to bring her home," said Yee.