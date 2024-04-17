Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota

Gunshot report triggers lockdown at Grand Forks Air Force Base

Lockdown ordered after 1 p.m. Wednesday out of 'abundance of caution'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Security officers were conducting a door-to-door sweep Wednesday at a North Dakota Air Force base after a report of a gunshot prompted a lockdown.

ARIZONA WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO POISONING AIR FORCE HUSBAND'S COFFEE WITH BLEACH

The Grand Forks Air Force Base said in a social media post that security at the base received a report of a single gunshot near the medical clinic and base exchange at around 1 p.m. The lockdown was ordered "out of an abundance of caution," the statement said.

Grand Forks Air Force Base

The main entrance to the Grand Forks Air Force Base near Grand Forks, North Dakota, US, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.  (Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By mid-afternoon, no injuries were reported and the sweep of the facility was still ongoing.

Grand Forks County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dave Stromberg said the office knows of no active threat on the Air Force base, and that base officials have not asked for assistance.

No one answered the phone at the base’s public affairs number, and there was no immediate response to emails to the public affairs office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The base's website says that 2,200 people are assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. The base houses air and space operations.