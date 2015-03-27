Gunman Taken Down by U.S. Capitol Police in D.C. Shooting Incident

Capitol Hill police (USCP) confirmed Friday one man was shot by officers after being seen brandishing a weapon within walking distance of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

USCP said no officers were injured in the confrontation. They became aware of an armed man said to be walking around a Capitol Hill neighborhood at 5 a.m. local time.

"A few moment later, the suspect was observed brandishing a weapon directly at USCP officers at 2 & C St., SW. Fearing for their lives, officers fired their weapons," USCP information officer Sergeant Kimberly Schneider said in a statement.

"The sole suspect in this isolated incident has been transported to an area hospital (status unknown). No other injuries were reported," she said.

Reports from local station WTTG said the suspect was shot in the abdomen but was still breathing and was transported to the hospital.

The last time there was an incident of this magnitude was July, 2009, when USCP attempted a traffic stop near Union Station. The suspect fled in a stolen car down Louisiana Avenue the wrong way on the Senate side of the building, injuring two other USCP officers in pursuit.

He finally crashed in front of the underground Russell Garage. He brandished a weapon, causing USCP to shoot and kill him.