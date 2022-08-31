Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes
Published

Georgia woman sexually assaulted while taking a shower at LA Fitness

A woman was sexually assault after a peeping tom attacked her in the shower

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "peeping Tom" has been arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a woman who was showering after a workout at an LA Fitness in Georgia

Authorities said that Matthew Carlisle, 31,  who entered the fitness center on a visitor's pass, went into the gym right before closing and entered into the women's locker room. 

31-year-old Matthew Carlisle is accused of entering an LA Fitness in Atlanta and assaulting a woman while she was showering

31-year-old Matthew Carlisle is accused of entering an LA Fitness in Atlanta and assaulting a woman while she was showering (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

"How the guy go in the gals room and do things like this? It's horrible!" said Desiree Olivarra, a regular at the gym told Fox 5.

According to the arrest warrant, Carlisle also peeped through windows and doors to spy on gym goers.

NY SEX TRAFFICKER MAY HAVE HUNDREDS OF MIGRANT VICTIMS FORCED INTO PROSTITUTION BY THREAT OF DEPORTATION: FBI 

He saw a woman taking a shower, and stepped into the shower with her and "grabbed her breast while pushing her into the wall".

An LA Fitness in Cobb County, Georgia where a woman was assaulted in the shower 

An LA Fitness in Cobb County, Georgia where a woman was assaulted in the shower  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officers said the woman was able to push Carlisle hard enough where he tripped and fell down, allowing her to run out of the shower and call for help.

Cobb County Police arrived to the scene and arrested Carlisle after the victim gave a matching description. 

JURY AWARDS $100M TO ATLANTA PANHANDLER PARALYZED BY FALL AFTER OFFICER DEPLOYED TASER DURING FOOT PURSUIT 

The manager says while they haven't made any security changes since the incident, she says they make sure everyone who comes in is checked in.

"If something like that happened to me I would not want to come to the gym no more. It makes women feel very unsafe, that's not okay," Emely Luna, who works out at the LA Fitness, told Fox 5.

Working out at a public gym.

Working out at a public gym.

Carlisle was arrested and charged with a felony count of peeping tom, disorderly conduct and sexual battery

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was arrested late Aug. 25 and is being held at the Cobb County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 