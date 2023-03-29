Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Missing Georgia exec found dead, rolled in carpet in Baton Rouge had fentanyl in his system: coroner

Nathan Millard was on a business trip in Baton Rouge when he disappeared and turned up dead in a vacant lot two weeks later

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Fentanyl is one of the most ‘serious’ issues the US faces: Asa Hutchinson Video

Fentanyl is one of the most ‘serious’ issues the US faces: Asa Hutchinson

Former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson joined ‘Fox News Live’ to weigh in on the U.S.’s growing border crisis as the number of fentanyl seizures hit a record high.

A Georgia father of five and director at a construction firm who went missing from a business trip in Baton Rouge before he turned up dead in a vacant lot days later had several different kinds of drugs in his system at the time he died, according to the coroner.

Early on March 7, authorities found 42-year-old Nathan Millard dead, his body rolled up in a carpet, in a vacant lot near a closed funeral home off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge — about a seven-minute drive from where he was last seen on Feb. 23 at Happy's Irish Pub downtown with a client.

Millard had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at his time of death, East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a press release.

Clark listed Millard's cause of death as fentanyl combined with cocaine and alcohol and marked his manner of death as accidental.

NATHAN MILLARD DEATH: SUSPECT ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF DUMPING MISSING EXEC'S BODY

Nathan Millard went to an LSU basketball game followed by Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 23, when he was last seen.

Nathan Millard went to an LSU basketball game followed by Happy's Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 23, when he was last seen.

Baton Rouge authorities have arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, "for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body," as well as obstruction of justice, simple criminal property damage and failure to seek assistance. 

Baton Rouge authorities have arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, "for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body," as well as obstruction of justice, simple criminal property damage and failure to seek assistance. 

Baton Rouge authorities have arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, "for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard's body," as well as obstruction of justice, simple criminal property damage and failure to seek assistance.

Police also arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance. 

GEORGIA EXECUTIVE DISAPPEARS AFTER NIGHT AT LSU BASKETBALL GAME, BATON ROUGE BAR

Tabbetha Barney is wanted for unlawful disposal of a body, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department in the death of Nathan Millard.

Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department in the death of Nathan Millard.

Millard had been in Baton Rouge on Feb. 23 to meet with a client at an LSU game and then headed to Happy's afterward. Around 11:30 p.m., Millard left Happy's to return to his hotel room but never made it back.

He was found dead nearly two weeks later. Clark said Millard had "[n]o evidence of internal or external trauma" after his death.

Nathan Millard, a married father of five who works in construction, went to a bar called Happy's Irish Pub, about a two-minute walk from the Courtyard Marriott hotel where he was staying, after the game. 

Nathan Millard, a married father of five who works in construction, went to a bar called Happy's Irish Pub, about a two-minute walk from the Courtyard Marriott hotel where he was staying, after the game.

The BRPD has not released any further information relating to Millard's disappearance and death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact BRPD's Missing Persons Division at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.