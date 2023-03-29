Missing Georgia exec found dead, rolled in carpet in Baton Rouge had fentanyl in his system: coroner

A Georgia father of five and director at a construction firm who went missing from a business trip in Baton Rouge before he turned up dead in a vacant lot days later had several different kinds of drugs in his system at the time he died, according to the coroner.

Early on March 7, authorities found 42-year-old Nathan Millard dead, his body rolled up in a carpet, in a vacant lot near a closed funeral home off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge — about a seven-minute drive from where he was last seen on Feb. 23 at Happy's Irish Pub downtown with a client.

Millard had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at his time of death, East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a press release.

Clark listed Millard's cause of death as fentanyl combined with cocaine and alcohol and marked his manner of death as accidental.

NATHAN MILLARD DEATH: SUSPECT ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF DUMPING MISSING EXEC'S BODY

Baton Rouge authorities have arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, "for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body," as well as obstruction of justice, simple criminal property damage and failure to seek assistance.

Police also arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution, and failure to seek assistance.

GEORGIA EXECUTIVE DISAPPEARS AFTER NIGHT AT LSU BASKETBALL GAME, BATON ROUGE BAR

Tabbetha Barney is wanted for unlawful disposal of a body, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Millard had been in Baton Rouge on Feb. 23 to meet with a client at an LSU game and then headed to Happy's afterward. Around 11:30 p.m., Millard left Happy's to return to his hotel room but never made it back.

He was found dead nearly two weeks later. Clark said Millard had "[n]o evidence of internal or external trauma" after his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The BRPD has not released any further information relating to Millard's disappearance and death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact BRPD's Missing Persons Division at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.