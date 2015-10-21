Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man cited for wheelchair DUI

Police cited a man for DUI in a motorized wheelchair inside a supermarket. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

A Georgia man was accused of DUI and public drunkenness while operating a motorized wheelchair inside a grocery store Friday.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that 48-year-old Danny W. Mitchell was cited at a Kroger supermarket in Conyers.

According to an incident report, police who were called to the scene found a disheveled Mitchell backing into the building and driving over plants. Mitchell was cited after he submitted to a breath test. The results of the test were redacted from the incident report.

Police say Mitchell told officers that he had taken the anti-anxiety medication Valium, the anti-depressant trazadone and had drunk a pint of alcohol.

Mitchell told WSB-TV on Tuesday that he can barely walk and was at the grocery store Friday to get a prescription filled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.