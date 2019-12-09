Georgia jogger seen slapping TV reporter’s butt on-air banned from races

He can run, but he can’t hide.

A male jogger who appeared to smack a female television reporter’s butt as she was covering a race in Georgia Saturday has now been banned from all of the organizer’s future events, officials say.

“We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event,” the organization posted on Twitter following the incident involving WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian. “We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council-owned races.”

The Savannah Sports Council, in another tweet, added that it has identified the male jogger and “shared his information with the reporter and her station.”

Bozarjian was reporting live on-air Saturday morning when a jogger participating in the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run approached her from behind and slapped her on the butt. She then appeared shocked and briefly stared at the man before regaining her composure.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian later said in a tweet. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

The identity of the man was uncovered after eagle-eyed Twitter sleuths spotted his bib number in another image and searched for it among the race results. Fox News could not independently verify the information.

The Savannah Police Department told NBC News that it has been in contact with Bozarjian, but it’s up to her “how she wants to handle the situation.”

"All I can say is we have made contact with Alexandrea and we are definitely going to be working with her in any capacity on how she'd like to move forward with this incident,” Keturah Greene, a police spokesperson, said to the network.