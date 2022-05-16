Georgia jail worker on the run after attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates, sheriff says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman is on the run after she tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a county jail where she worked, authorities said Sunday.

TreQuera Lashell Ford, a 24-year-old contract medical worker for the Fulton County Jail, arrived for her shift Saturday smelling of marijuana, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told FOX5 Atlanta.

When a guard at a security checkpoint questioned Ford about the strange odor, the 24-year-old said she left something in her car and ran out of the facility, leaving her personal belongings behind, the sheriff’s office said.

Inside Ford’s bag, deputies said they found 192.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two packs of chewing tobacco, 200 Newport cigarettes and confidential medical information. Cigarettes are considered contraband in the jail, a tobacco-free zone.

Ford is wanted for crossing the guard line of a jail with prohibited items, possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and eluding a police officer.

Labat told the station that authorities have "zero tolerance" for those who try to smuggle contraband into the jail and commended the deputy for her "good instincts" in stopping Ford.

"There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals who are contractors providing services at the Jail obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk," Labat said. "When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges.

Ford is believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Altima.

Authorities warned the public not to approach the fugitive and to instead call 911 immediately.