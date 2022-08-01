Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Georgia deputy dies after tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

Spalding County Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds died instantly, sheriff says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was killed in an accident on Sunday morning when a large pine tree fell on his patrol car, authorities said.

Spalding County Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed instantly when the tree crushed the passenger compartment of the cruiser as he drove eastbound on Georgia Highway 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a news release.

No additional details about the accident were immediately available.

Reynolds is survived by his wife and children, the sheriff said.

He began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

Deputy Jamie Reynolds was killed instantly was a large pine tree fell on his patrol vehicle on Sunday morning, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

"He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems," Dix said in a written statement.

Dix said the sheriff's office will continue to support Reynolds' family going forward. He said that more information will be released as it becomes available.