Georgia couple gave child, 4, meth-laced drink: police

A North Georgia couple is in custody after allegedly giving a 4-year-old child a drink that was laced with methamphetamine, The Rome News-Tribune reported.

Ashley Lee Sexton, 27, and Joshua Lamar Teems, 29, both from Kingston, Ga., are accused of causing a child mental and physical pain when they provided the illicit drink, according to the report.

Floyd County Jail told Fox News that the alleged incident happened on Saturday and the couple was taken into custody Monday on a warrant. It wasn’t immediately clear what their relationship to the child was. The child’s condition was not reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Floyd County Jail records cited in the report indicate that Sexton and Teems face felony charges of second-degree child cruelty, with Teems facing an additional charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

The couple was being held without bond in the Floyd County Jail through Monday night, the report said. Kingston is about an hours' drive northwest of Atlanta.