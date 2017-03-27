Expand / Collapse search
George Lucas gives another $10M to USC for student diversity

FILe - In this June 9, 2016 file photo, filmmaker George Lucas appears at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles.Lucas has given another $10 million to the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to fund the student diversity program he helped establish. The donation was announced Monday by USC, Lucas’ alma mater. Last fall, USC established a foundation in Lucas’ name to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – George Lucas has given another $10 million to the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts to fund the student diversity program he helped establish.

The donation was announced Monday by USC, Lucas' alma mater. Last fall, USC established a foundation in Lucas' name to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support. It was funded with an initial $10 million gift from the George Lucas Family Foundation.

Michael Renov, vice dean of academy affairs, said the gift will help USC "recruit storytellers whose voices are underrepresented in cinematic media and whose inclusion benefits all of us."