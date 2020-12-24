Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Fugitive former Upstate NY politician found limping on roadside in Ohio: report

William Jones, supervisor for town of Mentz, lived under false name in Buckeye State, authorities said

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A former upstate New York politician who fled before his 1997 jail sentencing was found by police limping on the side of an Ohio road this week, a report said.

Fugitive William Jones, once the supervisor for the town of Mentz in Cayuga County, had been living in the Buckeye State under a fake name when he was caught, authorities told Syracuse.com.

The 71-year-old was out on $20,000 bail when he ran away after being convicted of illegally selling eight handguns, the report said.

William Jones (Cayuga Couny (Ohio) Sheriff's Office)

Jones’ pistol permit had been suspended by a judge after a separate 1996 conviction for official misconduct.

Instead of turning over his firearms, he sold them.

The former politician served a year in jail for his first conviction — though in that case, he disappeared for about a month before surrendering, the report said.

